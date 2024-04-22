Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 11 (Early Trends): Ajay Devgn's Film Casts A Spell Grows Over 25% Further On 2nd Sunday!

They say good things take time to happen, and it feels like Ajay Devgn‘s Maidaan has taken that sweet time since the film has grown over the second weekend surprisingly well. After collecting 2.83 crore on the second Saturday, it took a jump on the second Sunday as well.

Maidaan 2nd Sunday Collection

Helmed by Amit Ravindarnath Sharma, the sports drama performed more than expected on the second Sunday, and the early trends suggest that the collection might come in the range of 3.25 – 3.5 crore for the 11th day of the film’s release.

On the 10th day, which happened to be the 2nd Saturday after the film’s release, Maidaan took an 87.41% jump from the previous day, making a remarkable comeback and cementing its position for a good weekend.

2nd Weekend Collection

On the 2nd Friday, the film collected 1.51 crore, followed by a 2.83 crore collection on the 2nd Saturday, and the 2nd Sunday is expected to register somewhere around 3.5 crore. In total, the second weekend will bring around 7.8 – 8 crore for the film.

Almost 25% Increase On Sunday

Since the film collected under 3 crore on the 10th day, and the expected numbers from the 11th day look decent, Maidaan might take almost a 23 – 25% jump from Saturday, putting the Sunday numbers on a respectable spot.

Hopefully, after this initial growth, the film, based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, will stick to the momentum it has gained to bring a respectable run over the week as well since it has not performed well in the last week. If the film manages a good week in the second round, hopefully, it will take the lifetime collection to a less disastrous finishing number.

