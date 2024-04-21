Pushpa 2 is undoubtedly one of the biggest Indian films of this year, and it’s being crazily anticipated by the masses. With the kind of buzz it is enjoying on the ground level, the film is expected to create a bigger blast than KGF Chapter 2 at the Indian box office. With this biggie, even Allu Arjun has a chance to shine by climbing the ladders in the Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Allu Arjun’s current status in Star Ranking

With the tremendous success of Pushpa (Hindi), Allu Arjun managed to make his place in the Koimoi Star Ranking. Released in 2021, Pushpa (Hindi) entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, and with that, the actor secured 100 points and is currently placed in the 27th position. However, with Pushpa 2, he’ll be making a huge turnaround.

Pushpa 2 will push Allu Arjun upwards in the Star Ranking!

Pushpa 2 is scheduled to release on 15th August this year, and as of now, it is in a clash with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again. However, it is being said that Singham Again will now be released during Diwali, thus giving the Pushpa sequel a solo release. In such a situation, the Hindi version of the sequel is touted to be the next entrant in the 500 crore club at the Indian box office.

Even if the film scores 400 crores, it will still help Allu Arjun surpass several stars in the Star Ranking. If Pushpa 2 (Hindi) enters the 400 crore club, the total of Allu Arjun will move up to 500 points. With these points, Allu will be able to beat Yash (400 points), Varun Dhawan (400 points), Tiger Shroff (400 points), and even Shahid Kapoor (500 points), and the Pushpa star will end up being placed in 12th position.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

