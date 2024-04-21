Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in key roles, has failed to create any blast at the Indian box office as the film will not even hit the mark of 100 crores, a feat which is something very basic for big films. Shockingly, the film failed to even touch 2 crores on second Saturday despite no major releases. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action extravaganza was touted to be a game-changer in the genre. Yes, there are some really good action pieces, but when it comes to the overall content, the film has received a big thumbs down from a majority of the audience. With such a reception, the writing was on the wall.

As per the latest update, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan failed to pump up during its second weekend and while a good growth was expected yesterday, the biggie just earned 1.75-1.85 crores on day 10. This clearly indicates that after this week, the film will be practically out of theatres. Considering these estimates, the biggie stands at 53.15-53.25 crores at the Indian box office.

From here, it seems that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will add a few more crores and the lifetime collection is expected to stay much below 65 crores, which will be an extremely disastrous result for a film that is said to be costing over 250 crores.

With no major releases in theatres, the actioner had a chance of raking in big money, but it seems that the audience is in no mood to give a shot at the biggie led by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Revisiting Prabhas-Led Adipurush’s Failure: A Wave Of Negativity & A Box Office Deficit Of 261 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News