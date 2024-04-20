Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life has emerged as a clear winner at the box office and while its pace has now slowed down a bit, the streak of achieving milestones continues to happen. In the latest development, the biggie has now beaten the biggest blockbuster of the Malayalam film industry, Manjummel Boys, on its home pitch. Keep reading to know more!

Recently, the film became the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the worldwide box office by surpassing the lifetime collection of Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan (140 crores gross). It’s a big achievement already, and it has also crossed the milestone of 150 crores gross.

Talking about the latest achievement, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life has earned 72 crores gross in Kerala, as per the report on Track Tollywood. And with this, the biggie has surpassed the collection of Manjummel Boys in the home state. It’s really a big feat, and soon, it’ll be hitting the 80 crores gross mark. Whenever this happens, it’ll be the third film to achieve this after Pulimurugan and 2018.

Coming to the worldwide box office update, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life has amassed 79.50 crores net so far at the Indian box office, which equals 93.81 crores gross. In the overseas, the film has grossed 57 crores so far. After combining the Indian gross and overseas gross, the global sum stands at 150.81 crores gross.

Directed by Blessy, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life was released on 28th March. Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film also stars K R Gokul, Amala Paul, and others in key roles. The music is composed by AR Rahman, while Blessy, Jimmy Jean Louis and Steven Adams have bankrolled the project.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

