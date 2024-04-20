It was a fair start for this Friday release Do Aur Do Pyaar as 80 lakhs came in. This is actually also on expected lines since the current season is just not conducive for films, as has been seen with Eid releases all well, and hence everything is boiling down to word of mouth.

What works in favor of this urban romcom is the fact that the reports are good, both from critics as well as that segment of audiences which has watched it. This one is a core multiplex film for the urban audiences at key metros and if they catch fancy to it, there is a chance that growth will indeed happen. There is no risk from any competition per se since all movies currently in the running are at very low numbers as it is and even 1 crore per day for a film is hard to come by. Hence, if word of mouth travels fast, Do Aur Do Pyaar could make gains.

During pandemic, Vidya Balan had seen number of releases on the OTT medium. Post that her first theatrical release was Neeyat which arrived last year and managed to collect 1.02 crore on its first day. Though Do Aur Do Pyaar has opened a bit lower, it has the potential to take much bigger jumps from here on.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

