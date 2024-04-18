Vidya Balan is making waves through her choices, movies, and statements. The actress, who will soon return as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is waiting for the release of her romantic comedy, Do Aur Do Pyaar. Her movies have consistently been celebrated for their authenticity, with her bringing reality and honesty to the screen. But Vidya’s has a special connection to this movie, Did you know Vidya Balan has this personal easter egg hidden in the upcoming movie?

Vidya started her career with TV, then successfully transitioned into Bollywood. She has starred in many romantic comedies throughout her career and aced the graceful urban heroine look, evoking empathy and love. Her upcoming movie, Do Aur Do Pyaar, stars Pratik Gandhi and features Ileana D’Cruz and Senthil Ramamurthy. It is a classic comedy built from confusion. The plot is simple and well-highlighted in the trailer itself. A couple, played by Vidya and Pratik, is falling out of love, and their marriage is on the verge of the final stage of separation.

In her upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar, Vidya Balan plays a contemporary and forward-thinking Palakkad Tamil girl named Kavya. She named her on-screen father after her real father. Her father’s name is Poothankurissi Ramaiyer Balan, while her on-screen father is Poothankurissi Ramaiyer Ganeshan.

Meanwhile, Thalaivasal Vijay, the renowned Tamil actor featured in over 100 Tamil and Malayalam films, plays Vidya‘s father in the movie. While reminiscing, Vidya said, “It was just one of those things. They knew my father’s name and asked me if they could modify it and use it in the film, and I agreed.”

With fresh pairings that inject new energy into the genre, audiences eagerly anticipate a delightful journey filled with laughter. Vidya Balan’s return to rom-coms sparks nostalgia and anticipation. At the same time, the captivating soundtrack sets the stage for a musical rom-com experience. Do Aur Do Pyaar will be released in cinemas on 19th April.

