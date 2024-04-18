Another day, another regret! It is not uncommon for actors to regret starring in some movies that might create issues or even movies that don’t do well at the box office. But Good Newz Actor Adil Hussain’s recent revelations about his regret for starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s hit Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor, is sparking a lot of interest amongst fans. The English Vinglish actor said he regrets doing that film and walked out of the movie theatres in 20 minutes.

Adil Hussain is synonymous with exemplary acting roles, especially in English Vinglish, Good Newz, Life of Pi, and many other eccentric but essential films. The actor also starred in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial hit Kabir Singh. While the movie was a commercial hit, Hussain believes that the movie’s story was a bit controversial.

In an interview with the YouTube channel AP Podcast, Adil Hussain said that he decided to shoot Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s Kabir Singh without reading the script and that it is the one film he regrets participating in. When asked if he believes Animal’s success will lead to a new trend, the actor answered, “I really hope not. I think I saw a part of that film. That’s the only film in my life that I did without reading the script without watching the Telugu movie it was based on. I went to see Kabir Singh in Delhi, and after 20 minutes, I just walked out. The only film that I have regretted doing to date is Kabir Singh because I think it is misogynist and makes me feel small as a human being.”

The actor also spoke about Vanga’s Animal, saying, “Everybody has a right to make a film however they want. I would defend Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s freedom to make a film. But I disagree with him completely. I think a film like Kabir Singh celebrates something that is not beneficial for society. It legitimizes male misogyny and violence against anybody (it does not have to be a woman). I have said before that the only film I regret doing is, Kabir Singh.”

Adil Hussain will next be seen in Uljah. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Rajendra Gupta, Meiyang Chang, and Roshan Mathew, along with others in critical roles, and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 5.

