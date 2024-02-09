Sandeep Reddy Vanga made his directorial debut in Bollywood with Kabir Singh. The film starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles and stirred controversy over its alleged misogynist content. And while we know Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were approached earlier, scroll below for another pair that was in consideration, but we had no idea!

Kabir Singh was a major blockbuster at the Indian box office. It would be safe to say that the romantic drama grabbed a lot of eyeballs over its controversial content labeled as toxic masculinity, which pulled the audiences to the theatres. In addition, its jukebox, including songs like Bekhayali and Kaise Hua, made it to every playlist on the loop.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Preeti

As most know, Kabir Singh is the remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in leading roles. During the promotions, the filmmaker was asked who he would cast if the film was remade in Bollywood.

While talking about the female lead, Sandeep Reddy Vanga said he would be interested in casting the Aashiqui 2 actress. While he couldn’t recall the name, it looked like he had Shraddha Kapoor in his mind.

SRV’s first choice for Kabir Singh

Today, it is impossible for any of us to imagine anyone but Shahid Kapoor playing Kabir Singh. But there was a time when Sandeep Reddy Vanga had a rising Bollywood star in his mind to play his male lead.

In the same interview, Sandeep picked Ranveer Singh to step into Vijay Deverakonda’s shoes for the Hindi version of Arjun Reddy. Well, no denying the Bajirao Mastani actor would have nailed the role.

It remains unknown whether Vanga approached Ranveer Singh or Shraddha Kapoor, or if it was too early of a thought and he passed it later.

The source of the interview is unknown, but it was posted by a user on Reddit. Take a look at it below:

Kabir Singh Box Office

Released on June 21, 2019, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh was a super-duper hit at the Indian box office. It broke major records with its earnings of 278.24 crores in the domestic market.

More About Kabir Singh

T-Series and Cine1 Studios jointly produced Kabir Singh. It also featured Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Dolly Minhas, Suparna Marwah, Anurag Arora, Soham Majumdar, Kunal Thakur, Anusha Sampath, Amit Sharma and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

