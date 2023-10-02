Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most loved stars in the South film industry. He is known for his films like Mahanati, Geetha Govindam, Taxiwaala and Arjun Reddy. While his fans love him, he once faced a massive backlash for his comments on Keerthy Suresh and the late actress Savitri. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, the biopic was on legendary South Indian actress Savitri, titled “Mahanati” in Telugu and “Nadigaiyar Thilagam” in Tamil. The film was released in 2018 and featured Keerthy Suresh in the titular role. Director Nag Ashwin helmed the film.

Vijay Deverakonda, who played the role of an important character called Vijay Anthony in the film Mahanati, took to Twitter and shared a film poster that showed some trivia about Savitri’s penchant for vintage cars. In his cheeky style, the actor wrote, “What a cool chick. #Mahanati.”

Vijay Devarakonda’s comment did not go down well with many filmgoers who condemned him for his remark on actress Savitri and demanded an apology.

Spoorthi Raina (@spoorthiraina) replied, “I WAS a big fan of u But now I hate u Vijay! U cannot call MAHANATI a CHICK(even though the word has no offence) SHAME! She is the greatest actress in cinema and you..who got famous only for 2 films cannot address her like that without any respect! *Sigh*”

But Vijay Deverakonda defended his remark in a series of tweets. He said that the actress, who was called a home breaker and alcoholic, would have been very happy with his comment. He wrote, “All who want an apology – chennai Leela Palace lo unna ocheyandi. I will even be giving you #Mahanati audio launch entries. She would have been happy to have you all back then – because appudu me lanti morals and ethics batch called her a home breaker and alcoholic.”

Khushi actor then added, She was many things fearless, philanthropic, generous, but at her core she was like anyone else a girl with dreams first, a woman who loved & wanted to be loved next and a superstar last. #MahanatiOnMay9th. I think she would have been super happy to be called in admiration “what a cool chick” ☺ compared to home wrecker and alcoholic.”

“But if you want to decide how I write my posts and think you know better – you can apply for the post to “teamdeverakonda@gmail.com”. That way you’ll also get a job,” Vijay Deverakonda wrote on Twitter.

she was many things fearless, philanthropic, generous, but at her core she was like anyone else a girl with dreams first, a woman who loved & wanted to be loved next and a superstar last. #MahanatiOnMay9th — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 24, 2018

So, what do you think about Vijay Deverakonda’s reply to the trolls? Let us know in the comments.

