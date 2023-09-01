Kushi Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha, Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini Molleti, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyenger, Saranya Pradeep.

Director: Shiva Nirvana

What’s Good: Vijay Deverakonda & Samantha’s chemistry, amusing albeit somewhat cinematic and silly situations giving feel-good moments.

What’s Bad: It’s predominantly a retread of familiar territory rather than offering something entirely novel.

Loo Break: There are a few predictable scenes; that’s your cue.

Watch or Not?: It’s a family entertainer, regardless if you’re a fan of Vijay Deverakonda or Samantha, the film is worth giving a shot.

Language: Telugu (with subtitles at selected theatres).

Available On: In Theatres Near You

Runtime: 2 Hours 45 Minutes

Viplav (Vijay Deverakonda) and Aradhya (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) find themselves in love, but soon discover that their families are worlds apart. As they bask in the glow of their love, can they navigate the challenges and bridge the gap to make their relationship endure?

Kushi Movie Review: Script Analysis

Shiva Nirvana’s movie doesn’t delve into groundbreaking concepts; instead, it revolves around the everyday and trivial challenges encountered by individuals in their relationships. Numerous films such as Chalte Chalte, Alaipayuthey, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and many others have previously tackled this theme. However, Shiva Nirvana approaches it with a lighthearted touch, particularly in the second half of the film.

The storyline seems to skim over issues without allowing them to resonate deeply. It consistently hurries to introduce a comedic twist or launch into a musical number, ensuring that the feel-good essence remains intact. However, as the film progresses, it becomes increasingly predictable, which somewhat diminishes its impact. Anticipating the next turn of events can make the movie feel somewhat less exhilarating at times.

Even the portrayal of the middle-class setting and the influence of the older couple (played by Rohini and Jayaram), who encourage the younger couple to view the bigger picture beyond their everyday conflicts, bears a resemblance to narratives seen in movies like Alaipayuthey and Okay Kanmani.

Interestingly, the director brilliantly infused how Vijay Deverakonda is a fan of Mani Ratnam films, and thus makes repeated references to the above films, including Roja, and Dil Se. Kushi experiences a shake-up when the parents intervene. There’s a moment when a father responds with a somewhat ‘I-told-you-so’ remark upon learning of an unfortunate incident, choosing ego over emotional support. It serves as a portrayal of the human tendency to prioritize pride. The resolution of the conflict and the convergence of characters with opposing viewpoints occur in the final act.

Although executed brilliantly, the filmmaker could have handled the Kerala segment more effectively. Even the scenes depicting Vijay Deverakonda’s efforts to woo Samantha could have benefited from more refined scripting. Nonetheless, I couldn’t help but be entertained by the amusing albeit somewhat cinematic and silly situations presented in the first half of the film.

Kushi Movie Review: Star Performance

Vijay Deverakonda delivers a performance imbued with innocence and sincerity, effectively channelling his innate charm. It’s been quite some time since the actor has portrayed his original strength – that of an imperfect boy next door. He fully inhabits his character, carrying the film, particularly through some of its weaker later sections. Additionally, there’s a humorous reference to his Arjun Reddy character that elicits laughter from the audience.

In contrast, Samantha‘s performance initially revolves around her portrayal of a mysterious woman, whom Viplav falls for at first sight in Kashmir during the first half. Gradually, she comes into her own, effortlessly embodying the role of Aradhya, a woman seeking happiness above all else. The duo succeeds in making viewers genuinely care about their characters and their strained marriage. Their on-screen chemistry appears seamless, even during scenes where they can hardly stand each other.

Sharanya Pradeep, portraying the role of the friend, assumes a prominent conversational role, delivering her lines with remarkable ease, especially in the first half, particularly during the Kashmir sequence. Saranya Ponvannan, cast as Viplav’s mother, and Lakshmi, in the role of Aradhya’s grandmother, has the potential to be voices of reason within the narrative but are constrained by limited exposure. Conversely, the father characters, portrayed by Murali Sharma and Sachin Khadekar, take on a somewhat caricatured quality. Despite their efforts to transcend the constraints of their characters, there’s only so much they can do. Rahul Ramakrishna’s performance as Vijay Deverakonda’s friend also deserves commendation.

Kushi Movie Review: Direction, Music

Shiva Nirvana subtly weaves in numerous references to films by the likes of Mani Ratnam, Vijay, and Samantha, enhancing romantic drama with a delightful blend of humour and captivating music. With finesse, he crafts a narrative that skillfully introduces a conflict rooted in clashing ideologies, hidden beneath the surface of entertainment, capable of tarnishing relationships. Shiva Nirvana chooses a straightforward path to convey the notion that love can triumph over disparities. Nevertheless, some characters remain one-dimensional, and the exploration of ideologies lacks depth.

The film’s opening segment underscores Shiva Nirvana’s need to delve into a more nuanced portrayal of characters, embracing their multifaceted nature. Nonetheless, he adeptly leverages the father figures, who border on caricature, to construct a tense sequence aboard a metro train that also elicits laughter from the audience. Moreover, Kushi could have benefited from a more concise runtime to enhance its impact. Nonetheless, Shiva Nirvana presents a film that resonates with family audiences.

Kushi Movie Review: The Last Word

Is Kushi entertaining? Most definitely. This delightful romantic musical is elevated by its charismatic leads, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha. It had the potential to stand out even further had it delved deeper into the thought-provoking conflict between science and religion with additional consideration and effort.

Kushi Trailer

Kushi releases on 01 September, 2023.

