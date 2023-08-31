Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the highest-grossing and most popular actresses of the South, has faced a financial mishandling by her manager after Rashmika Mandanna. The actress has taken a sabbatical from acting to take care of her health as she has been diagnosed with myositis. Scroll ahead to read more about it.

Samantha will be next seen in the film Kushi, along with Vijay Deverakonda. She was last seen in Shaakuntalam. For those who don’t know, Rashmika parted ways with her long-time manager over getting cheated on for money. Now, The Family Man 2 actress stepped in the same footsteps.

As per reports stated in Bollywood Life, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her manager had an unsatisfactory conversation upon learning about her manager’s financial mishandlings as Sam has faced a financial setback of Rs 1 crore.

Apparently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s manager had a lot of contributions to her successful career, be it in Tamil or roping in for The Family Man 2. She had put her unwavering trust in her manager, so getting cheated on shocked Sam. While she was in a promotional event for Kushi before flying off to the US for her treatment, many producers had warned her not to trust her manager. They had claimed that they had seen a notable transformation in her manager. For the unversed, Rashmika Mandanna was also managed by this manager.

Samantha often needs to travel for her commitments, and for her professional career, she needs someone trustworthy. After Rashmika, Sam has also parted ways with her manager, as per reports. Now, she is in search of a replacement.

Apart from that, did you know she was the first choice for Jawan instead of Nayanthara? Yes, that’s right.

