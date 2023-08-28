Actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular and highly-paid actresses in South Indian cinema. The 27-year-old actress made an impressive impression on everyone in a brief amount of time. After a flourishing career in Kannada and Telugu films, Rashmika saw immense success in Tamil and Bollywood in no time. Dubbed as the ‘National Crush’, Rashmika has been admired for her impeccable sense of style and endearing performances.

Rashmika, who delivered back-to-back super hits, has paved a niche for herself and enjoys a massive fanbase all over the nation with more than 38 million followers on Instagram. This kind of an amazing success in such a small span has surely helped her earn big and do you know how much net worth she holds? Scroll ahead to read about it.

Leading a dream life, Rashmika Mandanna has a net worth of $8 Million USD i.e. INR 45 crores. According to reports, the actress earns around INR 60 lakhs per month with an annual income of INR 8 crores. The ‘Dear Comrade’ star charges a hefty sum of INR 4 crores per movie and also has a number of brand endorsements in her kitty.

Rashmika owns a lavish mansion-cum-villa priced at INR 8 crores in Bengaluru and has also bought luxury homes in both Hyderabad and Mumbai which is said to be one of the most expensive houses in the city.

Rashmika Mandanna is also fond of luxurious cars and reportedly owns a Mercedes Benz-C Class worth INR 1 crore, an Audi Q3 worth INR 40 lakh, and, besides these cars, she also owns Toyota Innova and Hyundai Creta. Apart from these, the actress also owns a number of luxury handbags worth lakhs.

