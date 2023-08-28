After giving a historical blockbuster with RRR, fans are crazily anticipating Jr NTR’s 30th film. Titled ‘Devara’, the film is a pan-India project and is mounted on a huge budget. Now, the latest we learnt about it is that a big chunk of the total cost will be spent on VFX and that accounts for 33% of the film’s budget. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and the first-ever collaboration between her and NTR. As the actor is coming fresh after an epic blockbuster RRR, expectations are very high, and the makers are making sure to meet all expectations. Just like the SS Rajamouli directorial, this one too, will be loaded with tons of high-octane action sequences.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, the makers of Devara are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that their final product is top-notch. It is learnt that all action sequences have been shot and now, all the content is sent to the VFX team, which is from Hollywood. Out of the entire budget, around 50 crores will be reportedly spent on VFX, which is huge.

A few days back, it was reported that Devara’s budget is around 150 crores, making it one of the most expensive Tollywood projects. So, if calculated, 33.33% of the film’s budget will be spent on VFX.

Meanwhile, apart from Janhvi Kapoor, Devara also marks the Telugu debut of Saif Ali Khan. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is slated to release on April 5, 2024.

