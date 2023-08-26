Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is gearing up for a monstrous start and seems like the king of overseas is back with his global dominance as it seems to be on a record-shattering spree. The Atlee film has still 13 days to its release but the advance booking for day 1 in the USA does not seem to slow down!

The film is very close to touching the $200K mark for day 1 at the USA box office which is huge. The average ticket price of the film is reported to be $15, and on the opening day, with 1822 shows and 12,340 tickets sold, the film is set for a thunderous start.

According to Venky Reviews, a USA distributor, Jawan is releasing in 431 locations in the US and the film has collected $191,279 to be exact. Coming to the UK sales, a week ago, it was reported that the advance booking for Jawan is at an average 40% higher than Pathaan.

Jawan UK Pre Sales have recorded around 8K sold tickets with 112 shows in 71 locations. Now, fans are rejoicing as the film has already achieved a record of becoming the first Indian film to be screened at the largest IMAX screen in the world, in Stuttgart, Germany. To date, no Indian film has been released on the screen.

Jawan has definitely taken a gigantic step towards global dominance with its release on such a grand scale. The film is all set to release on September 7. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Thalapathy Vijay & Deepika Padukone in special cameos and Shah Rukh Khan in a double role.

The action extravaganza Jawan boasts of having stunts choreographed by six world-famous stunt directors and is expected to roar at the Box Office from day 1, shattering all the previous records set by SRK with his last release, Pathaan.

