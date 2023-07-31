Shah Rukh Khan, after a long gap, has returned to the screens to entertain his massive fanbase who love, admire and adore him. After Pathaan, his fans await his next big release, Jawan, directed by Atlee and starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone in a cameo and other actors in different pivotal roles.

While we are enjoying Jawan’s Prevue and the recent song that has been released, do you know how much the star cast received as their remuneration? As per reports, the cast’s salaries have been revealed, which might leave you stunned. Scroll ahead to read further.

Shah Rukh Khan

The King Khan of Bollywood, who started his career with minimum remuneration and reached a certain height where he used to get paid Rs 50-60 crores per film, has now earned Rs 100 crore for Jawan after Pathaan’s massive success. As per a report stated in Zee News (Malayalam), Shah Rukh Khan received double his usual salary.

Nayanthara

The female lead of the movie Nayanthara is one of the sought-after South Indian actresses who is going to make her Bollywood debut with her husband Atlee’s movie. The diva is going to take Rs 11 crore, according to the report.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has a cameo in Atlee’s Jawan, and while it has been reported that the actress takes home Rs 15-30 crore as per her salary. It is quite unclear how much she took for Jawan.

Vijay Sethupathi

One of the lead male actors apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, is reportedly taking Rs 21 crore. According to media reports, he had received Rs 7 lakhs in his first film.

Priyamani

Priyamani is one of the popular South Indian actresses who rose to fame in Bollywood with the ‘One Two Three Four, Get On The Dance Floor’ number from Chennai Express. According to reports, she has been paid Rs 1 crore for the film Jawan.

Apart from all these actors, Jawan featured Sanya Malhotra, who has also received Rs 1 crore as her salary in the film.

Even though it’s not confirmed, this is the salary of Jawan’s star cast. Are you excited to watch the Shah Rukh Khan starrer? Let us know.

