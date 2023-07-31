Deepika Padukone needs no introduction. The actress is among the most talented and highest-paid stars in Bollywood. Apart from her acting craft, DP is also a trained dancer, badminton player, and global icon. She is an ambassador of various luxury brands and her fan following is unmatchable. Recently, DP made her millions of fans feel weak in the knees as she dropped a breathtaking picture in a monochrome bikini. Scroll down to check her hubby Ranveer Singh’s comment.

After beginning her career as a model, DP landed the lead role in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The movie was a hit and she further went on to establish herself as a leading lady. The actress also made her Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel’s XXX: Return of Xander Cage.

Coming back, Deepika Padukone enjoys a massive fan following of over 74 million on Instagram. The actress is currently loaded with projects and professional commitments. Amid her busy schedule, she recently treated her fans with a throwback snap in which she donned a monochrome bikini. The black and white two-piece outfit featured an underwired top and cutout bottoms.

The Pathaan star flaunted her lean physique, giving a good peak at her s*xy figure. She looked straight, seemingly in the mirror, with her expressive eyes while giving away a killer pose. In the caption, she wrote, “Once upon a time…Not so long ago…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

While her fans must be struggling for their breaths, her husband Ranveer Singh reacted to the photo saying, “A warning would’ve been nice.”

An Instagram user wrote, “Garmi waise hi bohot jyada hai or uper se you posted this?? i mean have some mercy,” while another commented, “Is it just my screen that became hot all of a sudden.”

A third one wrote, “miss mam ate and left no crumbs!!!!!”

Deepika Padukone did raise the temperature with her s*xy look. What are your views on her post? Let us know in the comments.

