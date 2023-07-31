Bollywood rivalries, usually, start on a controversial or massive note, but fade down with time. The celebrities outgrow the feud or bury the hatchet with love. But there’s one story that has not gone down well in the history of Hindi entertainment industry. It is Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi’s feud. The world is aware of everything that went down between the two and of course, how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was apparently involved in all of it.

Did you also know that many words were exchanged many names were called by all parties? Well, yes! Here’s what Vivek had to say when everything came to a drastic end for him (his relationship and booming career).

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per MensXP, the rumourmills claimed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan then was in a relationship with Vivek Oberoi and her alleged ex, Salman Khan was not happy about it. Apparently, the Saathiya actor held a press conference where he revealed the entire fiasco between the three. This did not help him at all and allegedly, he was outcasted by the entire industry and broke up with Aish as well.

In an interview with Farah Khan’s Tere Mere Beech Mein show, Vivek Oberoi recalled the entire incident. The director asked, “Lekin jinke liye aapne yeh sab kiya unhone kabhi bhi aap ka saath diya? Appreciated Hua? (But the person you did all this for, did they ever support you? Or appreciated it?)” The actor honestly replied, “No! Ulta yeh hua ki ‘tum bahut immature ho (It happened that ‘You are immature’).’ Apne industry mein ek dastoor hai – Jaise Tupperware jahan plastic ke dabbe banate hain … usse zyada plastic hamare yahan hai. Plastic smile, plastic heart..plastic everything!”

Well, whether the dig was meant for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not particularly confirmed, but the audience joined the dots by themselves.

For the unversed, Vivek and Salman never buries their hatchet and Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan a few years later.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jawan Song Zinda Banda Out! Shah Rukh Khan Grooving With Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani & His Girl Gang Will Take Away Your Monday Blues

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News