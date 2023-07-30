Canadian-Morrocan dancer Nora Fatehi is well known for her exceptional dance skills and magnetic stage presence. She has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well. However, the actress has revealed the dark side of the PR industry in Bollywood as well in a viral video. Scroll down to know.

Nora’s breakthrough moment came with the song “Dilbar” in the film “Satyameva Jayate” (2018). Her scintillating dance moves and captivating performance in the song garnered widespread acclaim and made her an overnight sensation in India. Since then, Nora Fatehi has been featured in numerous hit songs and music videos, where her dance skills have become a major attraction.

During a conversation with Zoom Entertainment, Nora Fatehi is heard saying, “Another thing that I have been constantly told is that, you know, should date people, date specific people & famous actors, and date for PR. I didn’t listen to any of those sh*t. I am glad that I did. I make the rules, and I work on my own terms. Success is not because of another guy next to me or another actor next to me.”

As soon as the video went viral on Reddit, some netizens tried to troll her while some came in support of her. A user said, “she didn’t date actor but went directly to owner,” while another user commented, “She’s right, and she came a very long way.” A third user commented, “Only dated Angad Bedi, lol, and now graduated to the ‘married’ Bhushan Kumar post Sukesh”

Nora Fatehi was last seen in An Action Hero, led by Ayushmann Khurrana. She had a cameo appearence in the song “Jehda Nasha”. She will be next seen in Madgaon Express.

