Alia Bhatt is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood who has also paved her path in Hollywood with her upcoming project, ‘Heart of Stone’. Ever since she stepped into the industry with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year’, she has been receiving appreciation and accolades from her massive fanbase. The diva often grabs media headlines for either her professional endeavours or her personal affairs.

However, it’s her drastic facial transformation that grabbed netizens’ attention. Check out as a picture went viral collecting social media users’ opinions. For the unversed, Alia is currently basking in the glory of her latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s success, in which she starred with Ranveer Singh and other supporting cast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A picture which shows Alia Bhatt’s massive transformation from being a sweet and chubby girl to being a hawt chic goes viral on a Reddit post. The picture comes with a caption that reads, “After so many nose jobs, lip surgeries, hairline surgeries, she should be the last one to pail the gyan over being natural/ vegan”. As soon as the before and after picture started to surface online, many netizens dropped their opinion on it and even pointed out at the facial surgeries that she might have done.

Check out the post on Reddit’s r/BollyBlindsNGossips:

One of them wrote, “Alia Bhatt has gotten work done to her eyes/eyebrows, nose, chin area, hairline basically the whole face, but it’s very subtle and it’s small work so it’s not noticed as much.”

Another one commented, “She did something to her eye lids to make them less hooded, check out SOTY pictures. Also they remove baby fat from cheeks to make them more contoured. Almost everyone does that.”

A netizen pointed out the surgery that she might have done, “It’s called buccal fat removal. It gives you that sharp model look.”

Some even mentioned that the difference might have come with ageing. However, we don’t know what’s the truth as Alia Bhatt has never spoken about going under the knife for cosmetic surgery.

What are your thoughts about Alia Bhatt’s drastic change in her looks from Student Of The Year till now? However, she looked gorgeous in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Calls Ranveer Singh A ‘Cartoon Looking Person’, Advises Him To Stop Getting Influenced By Karan Johar, Adds “South Heroes Look Manly…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News