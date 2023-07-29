Kangana Ranaut never misses an opportunity to take digs at Bollywood actors, especially ‘Nepo Gang’. She often pens her opinion on social media and has now trolled Ranveer Singh, calling him a ‘Cartoon’ on her Instagram story and not get influenced by director Karan Johar. Ranveer is currently making headlines for the release of his film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, which marks the comeback of KJo and stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead in the film. Scroll below to read Kangana’s thoughts on the actor!

Kangana is one person in Bollywood who never shies away from trolling Bollywood and actors online. While her fans love her and praise her for her confidence, the other section on social media doesn’t support her bullying nature.

In the series of events, Kangana Ranaut slammed Ranveer Singh on her Instagram story and penned a bold note that read, “My sincere advice to @ranveersingh he should stop getting influenced by Karan Johar and his dressing sense … he should dress up like a normal human being, like Dharm ji or Vinod Khanna ji dressed in their days, Indian people can’t identify with a cartoon looking person calling himself a hero, please see all south heros how they dress up and carry themselves with great dignity and integrity…. They look manly and dignified… people don’t ruin the culture in our country it.”

Take a look at her story here:

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is getting rave reviews from fans and critics for his performance in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’; on the other hand, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in her own directorial ‘Emergency’.

