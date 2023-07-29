Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan’s infamous battle is known to all. The two stars went public with their feud after Kangans called her Krrish 3 co-star her “silly ex” while the latter refused all claims of him being in a romantic relationship with the actress. All this happened while the actor was still married to his now-ex-wife Susanne Khan. While it is still not confirmed by the two parties if they ever dated, an Instagram creator has imagined how the two might look like being romantically involved but with the help of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie.

Barbie is indeed one of the greatest fantasy movies made not for kids but adults who spent their childhood playing with the plastic dolls. The movie has broken a few records ever since its release despite its competition with Chritopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

It is safe to say that Margot Robbie and Ryan Goslin have done a commendable job at bringing Barbie and Ken, respectively, to life. Their chemistry in the movie received a lot of love, especially how they stick to each other. Amid the Barbie fever, an Instagram handle, named @the_indian_deepfaker shared what it would be like seeing Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan playing the titular characters.

We must say that the work the Instagrammer has done is great with blending Kangana and Hrithik’s photos with that of Barbie and Ken. The caption of the clip read, “Brace yourself for the ultimate cinematic experience as we present ‘Barbie: Unraveled Realities’ – a revolutionary deepfake masterpiece that will leave you in awe!” Hrithik Roshan seemingly lived up to his Greek God image in the clip as well. Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Indian Deepfaker (@the_indian_deepfaker)

Reacting to the video, an Instagram user wrote, “Shouldn’t it be KENgana?” while another penned, “Why does it suit them so much?!”

A third one commented, “I screamed as soon I realised why the barbie looked soo different and kenroshan.”

“Both of them looks dope,” penned a fourth one.

The clip has emerged amid Kangana Ranaut’s legal battle against Javed Akhtar. The actress has reportedly claimed that following her public dispute with Hrithik Roshan, Akhtar called her and her sister Rangoli with “malafide intentions and ulterior motives” and tried to criminally intimidate and threaten her.

