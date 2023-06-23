Javed Akhtar is a huge name in the Bollywood industry, and the veteran screenwriter has written some of the most iconic films with his former writing partner Salim Khan. While we often go gaga over his poetries, Akhtar has had a fair share of controversies in showbiz. Today, we bring you a throwback to when his first wife, Honey Irani, opened up on Javed taking a promise from her not to accompany him to Bollywood parties, wear makeup or hire a maid. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Javed later married actress Shabana Azmi and their love story was once the talk of Tinseltown—however, the lyricist shares two children with ex-wife Honey – Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. Now talking about the throwback scoop, Honey once opened up on her marriage with Javed, and she was only 17 when they tied the knot.

Back when Javed Akhtar tied the knot with Honey Irani, he wasn’t doing great in his career and didn’t even have a place to live. So after the ex-couple married, they stayed in a spare room at Honey’s elder sister’s house.

Later in an interview, Honey Irani opened up about the marital bliss with Javed Akhtar and said, “Javed made me promise that I wouldn’t accompany him to parties, apply make-up or hire a maid. So, I’d get up at 4 am to fill the water. Of course, when I got pregnant, we had a maid. I had two air-conditioners in my parents’ home. Javed felt bad for me as we didn’t have one. He got a second-hand air conditioner. We were thrilled and called our neighbours. And just when they had gathered, the AC conked off. I was so upset. We’d then sprinkle water on the floor, spread a chaddar and sleep,” as reported by iDiva.

However, within a year, things changed for the couple after Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Zanjeer’ became a massive hit, and Javed became a known name in the industry and talking about it Honey said, “I guess I was lucky for him. After Zanjeer, we never looked back. We bought a flat in Bandstand and then this bungalow. Mashallah! We had a party every night. Amitji and Jaya (Bachchan), Yashji and Pam (Chopra), Yashji and Hiroo (Johar) would often be here. Those days Amitji used to drink. We’d have a blast the whole night and then go and drop him for his shoot at 5 am.”

