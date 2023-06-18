Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra has opened up about his role in the film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, where his only work was to dance.

During the lively gathering of OTT stars on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, the show’s host, Kapil playfully inquired about Mukesh’s role in ‘Gangs of Wassepur’.

Chhabra said: “So, whenever we returned exhausted from shooting, Anurag Kashyap had a habit of gathering everyone for a meal. So, while we were dancing there, he happened to witness my dance and, as a result, he wrote a role for me.”

“I didn’t have a single line throughout the entire film; my only task was to dance and entertain him. It seems he finds joy in troubling me. It was because of that dance that he had to cast me, and we managed to shoot the entire dance sequence in a single take.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Speaking of Anurag Kashyap, he recently made news for his acclaimed movie Kennedy when it became the 1st Indian film to get screened in the midnight section at The Grand Lumiere Theatre. With ‘Kennedy’, Kashyap returned to the Cannes Film Festival where he previously presented films such as ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Bombay Talkies’ and the two-part gangster drama ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.

Anurag Kashyap has graced the carpet as a veteran filmmaker and was seen there as a chief guest and a speaker. Also, Vikramaditya Motwane, Rahul Bhatt, Sunny Leone, Shariq Patel, Ranjan Singh, Kabir Ahuja, Bhumika Tewari, Neeraj Joshi, Ashima Awasthi have joined the filmmaker at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

