Sanjeeda Sheikh was making headlines last year, owing to her personal life, is back in the talks. The actress, who is currently busy with her projects and became officially single in 2022, seems to have found love again. The actress is currently on a trip with her daughter and some netizens found out that she also has a date.

Sanjeeda was earlier married to actor Aamir Ali for almost a decade. While the two were separated for a long time, they officially got divorced in 2022. They also share a daughter, Ayra Ali.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back, Sanjeeda Sheikh is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series Heeramandi, created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress will share the screen space with Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharmin Segal. As most of the shoot of the show is reportedly done, Sanjeeda seemingly went on a trip, exploring the wild side of India with her daughter.

As her latest post did not feature anyone else, some eagle-eyed Redditors found a similarity between her and Harshvardhan Rane’s Instagram posts. Seeing that the two have already shared the screen space in the 2020 action drama Taish. The Haseen Dilruba star dropped a picture of him in a similar safari as Sanjeeda and wrote, “Day 1 of Gir.” Take a look at their posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshvardhan Rane (@harshvardhanrane)

This is not the first time that the two are speculated to be dating. After Taish was out, there were several reports that Sanjeeda Sheikh fell in love with Harshvardahn Rane during the film’s shoot. However, she dismissed the rumours in an interview. As the reports are back again, here’s how Redditors are reacting to it.

Claiming that the actress cheated on Aamir Ali with Harshvardhan in London, a Reddit user wrote, “Yes She Cheated on him. They are together since they met the first time in London. She cheated that’s why she kept secret,” while another wrote, “I thought everyone’s aware of this fact. They’ve been together for almost/over couple of years now.”

A third user defended Sanjeeda and wrote, “At least she gave divorce to be with him. Not like our b’wood men’s who cheat on their wives every day.”

“Haseen Dilruba IRL,” quipped a fourth one.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Emilia Clarke aka Daenerys Targaryen To Make Her Return To Game Of Thrones’ Jon Snow Spinoff? The Actress Sets The Record Straight By Saying “I’m Gonna Tell You That I Did…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News