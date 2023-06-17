Singer Pratik Bachan, professionally known as B Praak, who is known for hit tracks like ‘Teri Mitti’, ‘Dhoke Pyaar Ke’, ‘Filhall’ and others, will be seen promoting his new song, ‘Kya Loge Tum’, from his forthcoming album ‘Zohrajabeen’, on the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’ Season 3.

During the course of the ‘Dosti Special’ episode, contestant Hansvi and her choreographer Anuradha Iyengar will deliver a performance dedicated to her fellow contestants and choreographers on the song ‘Tu Jo Mila’.

The performance will seamlessly blend classical and contemporary dance styles. The duo will receive a standing ovation from the panel of judges.

Host Jay Bhanushali will be moved by Hansvi’s performance and will urge B Praak to dedicate a song to her. B Praak will choose to serenade Hansvi with the heartfelt melody, ‘Sach Keh Raha Hai’.

Appreciating them, B Praak will be seen telling them: “You guys showed a story through your performance and it was great. I am shocked at how you prepared for this act in just two days. It’s very good. And I had a lot of fun watching you guys. Your performance had the right emotion. Among all the people who were dancing here, there was one common emotion. And you portrayed it so well. God bless you.”

Talking about the beauty of friendship, B Praak will add: “Friendship is such a beautiful relationship, made by God. Friends are those who will just sit with you, even without having any conversations. I do have many friends, but I spend most of my time with my songwriter, Jaani bhai. Even if we don’t say anything, when we meet, we are happy.”

Judge Geeta Kapur will go on to praise their act, saying: “As a classical dancer, it’s so difficult to break the mould. When you learn any form of music or dance, it becomes very challenging to break that mould because your body becomes rigid. But every week, I see Anu trying to break the mould for Hansvi. She doesn’t hesitate to learn something new each week, and their coordination is so good.”

She will further mention: “It’s a great sharing and learning experience between the guru and the shishya (disciple). The guru is also learning to make the shishya shine. Anuradha, what you are doing is amazing. Hats off to you. And Hansvi, I’m so impressed. I didn’t expect you to do floor work so well because it’s not your style. I’m so proud of you. God bless you. I love you.”

The ‘Dosti Special’ on India’s Best Dancer 3′ will air on Saturday on Sony Entertainment Television.

