Emilia Clarke, who is expecting her upcoming MCU debut with Secret Invasion, shares her plan with the Game of Thrones universe. Being a prominent name in the GOT universe, the actress made her name by playing the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series. However, as she is stepping into the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she commented on her possible return in the announced Jon Snow spinoff show.

After first airing in 2011, Game of Thrones came to an end in 2019, with audiences seemingly saying a final farewell to the show. From the superhit show, Kit Harington’s Jon Snow was later announced to be getting his own spinoff show, which excited the GOT fans. However, when asked Clarke about her return in the spinoff, this is what she had to say!

“I won’t be in it,” said Emilia Clarke debunking the speculation of her appearance in the GOT spinoff. During a conversation with Extra TV, the Secret Invasion star seems certain that audiences won’t see her character again. With Daenerys having died in the final season of the main show, she said, “I don’t think so. Kit, I love you. I’ma watch that one because of you or I’m gonna tell you that I did, but I won’t be in it. No, I don’t think so. He hasn’t called.”

With her MCU debut, Emilia Clarke is one of over a dozen Game of Thrones veterans to join the MCU. On learning the fact she said, “Oh my God. I did not know that. That seems like a lot! That’s a lot of people. I’m trying to think of who the hell is in them now”. Her GOT co-star Kit Harington played the Black Knight, Richard Madden was in Eternals, and Peter Dinklage fixed Thor’s hammer in Infinity War.

Apart from the MCU, Sophie Turner played Jean Grey in the X-Men movies. Finn Jones starred as the title character in Iron Fist, and the list continues. However, Deanery Targaryen actress will be seen alongside Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury in the upcoming Secret Invasion series, which will release on Disney+.

