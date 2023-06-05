Sophie Turner rose to instant fame by starring as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. She became the Queen of the North and faced many struggles in the show. However, the plot was quite similar to her real life as well. The actress faced many challenges in her personal life that affected her mental health. She was body-shamed, and her confidence was crushed many times. Once Sophie opened up about her ordeals and shared her experience. Scroll on to learn more.

While talking to an entertainment portal, Sophie talked about her mental health and the challenges she faced in detail.

During a conversation with Marie Claire Australia, Sophie Turner said, “I have experienced mental illness firsthand, and I’ve seen what it can do to the people around [the sufferers] as well. My metabolism suddenly decided to fall to the depths of the ocean, and I started to get spotty and gain weight, and all of this was happening to me on camera.” The natural changes were not appreciated by her fans, and she dealt with body shaming and criticism.

It was then that Sophie Turner started seeing a therapist. “Everyone needs a therapist, especially when people are constantly telling you you’re not good enough and you don’t look good enough. I think it’s necessary to have someone to talk to and to help you through that,” she said.

The X-Men actress talked to Dr Phil McGraw and revealed how comments directed at her changing body made her unwell and about her depression. She said, “I would just believe it. I would just say, ‘Yeah, I am spotty, I am fat, I am a bad actress.’ I just believed it. I’d get them to tighten my corset a lot. I just got very, very self-conscious. I would be concerned about angles, I’d be concerned about my face. It would just affect me creatively, and I couldn’t be true to the character because I was just so worried about Sophie.”

The actress married Joe Jonas in 2019, and the couple have two adorable daughters. Sophie Turner is thankfully in a better space now, and we’re glad.

