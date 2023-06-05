Megan Fox, after removing herself from social media, is back at it again. She is stirring up the internet with her racy pictures, and this time she oozed out body positivity vibes weeks after saying she’s never loved her body ever. Keep scrolling to check out the post!

Megan, even though debuted with the family drama Holiday in the Sun, she broke out in the limelight after her performance in Jennifer’s Body. She became the s*x goddess and fantasy of many.

Just a few hours back, Megan Fox took to her Instagram handle and shared two sultry images of her while in one, she can be seen lying on a bed flaunting the curves and lines of her body by wearing a black bikini top with a peek-a-b**b cle*vage popper and a black high-cut bottoms. On the other, she posted a selfie along with the beach view. She kept her look minimal with a stack of bracelets and a pink manicure. Captioning the post, she wrote, “ace of cups + the star”, referring to a tarot card combination that states ‘hope and new beginnings’.

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

However, a few weeks earlier, Megan Fox made a shocking revelation while giving an interview to the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover. She said, “I have body dysmorphia. I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me”. She further stated, “There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, ever ever.”

Megan was recently hitting the headlines for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover shoot, where she aced one after another hot look while putting on raunchy bikinis. However, on the other news, after reportedly splitting up with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, the two are back again.

Well, Megan Fox is putting her step forward in serving body positivity goals. What do you think? Let us know.

