Even after an entire line up has released post-December 2021 under the Marvel Cinematic Universe banner, but nothing has topped the buzz and vibe that came with Spider-Man: No Way Home when Tom Holland united with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, all playing their versions of Peter Parker. It was a cultural movement for the superhero fandom who had only imagined something of that scale to happen until then. It quickly became THE moment in the MCU and people continue to talk about it even after a year and a half of its release. But did you know it was supposed to happen even before that?

For the unversed, Tom, Tobey, and Andrew came together in No Way Home to save the world from the multiple villains that walked in with the opening of the multiverse gates. The movie became one of the highest-grossing movies the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever saw and was topping the charts all over the globe.

But now, if the reports are to be believed, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield were supposed to reunite much before Spider-Man: No Way Home, and that too for an animated flick. Yes, you might have guessed it right. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

A Fandom Wire report now says that the initial plan to unite Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield was proposed back during Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse another critically acclaimed and fan loved movie. But Sony went ahead without and rejected the idea outright. Little did they know that it will be this lucrative. But maybe it was for good, because we got to see it in live action and not animation.

Meanwhile, back in the day, as per the same portal, Tom Holland while talking about his cancelled appearance in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse had said, “At one point, I was supposed to be in it. Yeah, there was going to be another Peter Parker. It was a scene in a train station or something and it was going to be like an Easter egg. I was gonna walk through the background and say like, ‘Hey, kid!’ or something. Never happened. Heartbroken.”

