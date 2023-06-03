Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie used to be one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood, but now, they often make the headlines owing to legal between them. The ex-couples have been facing each other in court due to 1) the ugly custody battle for their children and 2) Jolie selling her stakes in their French winery, Chateau Miraval, to a Russian oligarch.

While a report yesterday revealed what Pitt’s latest filings consisted of – the actor said that his ‘vindictive’ ex-wife ‘collaborated in secret’ with Yuri Shefler as she was upset with their custody case judgment, a new report has her side denying any such thing.

As reported by Page Six, a source close to Angelina Jolie claimed that she didn’t call off the deal because she was vindictive but because Brad Pitt tried to stop her from speaking out about his abuse of their children. Talking about why Jolie didn’t sell her stakes to Pitt, a friend of the actress pointed to the court papers filed in 2022, saying, “The reality is that [he] refused to complete the Miraval sale with Jolie unless she agreed to being silenced about the abuse.”

Angeline Jolie’s friend continued, “He demanded that $8.5 million dollars be held back [from his payment to her for the winery] to force her to keep quiet.” (The idea was that if she blabbed, Pitt would keep some or all of the $8.5 mil). The friend stated that whatever legal manoeuvring Brad Pitt attempts, “he cannot escape from the fact that he verbally and physically assaulted Ms. Jolie and their children—even choking one of the children and striking another.”

The site further reported that a source close to Pitt informed them that Jolie’s friend’s claim was “misleading.” They said Pitt only asked his ex-wife to sign a standard business NDA related to the winery purchase, which anyone selling a valuable asset would have to sign. “It wasn’t about the family matters. It’s standard to have a NDA that stops someone from selling something, then disparaging it and diminishing its value.”

Brad Pitt’s (and formally Angelina Jolie’s) Miraval estate is located in the village of Correns in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region in southeastern France. The former couple got married at Chateau Miraval in 2014.

