Margot Robbie is currently making headlines for her upcoming film ‘Barbie’ which is directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Ryan Gosling as Ken. Since the trailer was released, the film has been making a buzz among fans excited to see Margot playing the lead. And in a recent interview, director Greta revealed that she used so much ‘Pink’ in the movie that the world ran short of it. This statement by the director didn’t go well with netizens who are slamming the makers for such bizarre news on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Margot is one of the most successful names in Hollywood and has done some commendable work over the years. A while ago, the actress spoke about the s*xualisation of Barbie and how she fell in love with the script upon reading it immediately.

In a recent interview with Architecture Digest, director Greta Gerwig shared details on shooting Margot Robbie starrer ‘Barbie’ and said, “I wanted to capture what was so ridiculously fun about the Dreamhouses… Why walk downstairs when you can slide into your pool? Why trudge upstairs when you take an elevator that matches your dress?… We were literally creating the alternate universe of Barbie Land… Maintaining the ‘kid-ness’ was paramount. I wanted the pinks to be very bright and everything to be almost too much. The world ran out of pink.”

Pubity took to their official Instagram handle and shared the same news

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

This didn’t go well with the netizens, who started trolling the film, and a user on Instagram commented, “Who the f watches this shit?”

Another user commented, “How is there a shortage of this colour???”

A third user commented, “This looks like it could be one of the worst movies ever made”

A fourth commented, “Who would even watch this bs film?”

What are your thoughts on Margot Robbie's starrer 'Barbie' running out of pink colour?

