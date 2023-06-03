Dwayne Johnson might not be having the best time of his career as his recently released Black Adam was surrounded by controversy that even the actor never imagined. While his DC appearance did not meet up to his expectations, his next appearance is in jeopardy. As he was recently seen in the credit scenes of Fast X, it is said that there is a particular reason for that. With all of that, his upcoming movies are having trouble getting ‘greenlight’ considering the recent failure of his superhero outing.

The Rock’s Black Adam movie did create a lot of hype and noise before its release. However, as the movie could not do wonders at the Box Office, it did open the opportunity for Henry Cavill’s Superman to return to the DC movies until it was scrapped a few months later. While the actor-turned-wrestler has been in the industry for around a decade, it seems he is not having the easiest time in Hollywood.

On his podcast, The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha, film critic Jeff Sneider discussed how The Rock’s last movies. The actor recently announced that he is returning to the Fast and Furious franchise, and it is said his last movies, Jungle Cruise, Red Notice, [and] Black Adam, had “trouble getting greenlights”, claimed the film critic.

“Basically, he (Dwayne Johnson) was forced to go back to the character of Hobbs and do this [Fast & Furious] franchise. And the thing that doesn’t bode well is that this individual is also saying that Red One is not good as well. Red One is his upcoming Amazon one, and I’ve heard that Amazon is the latest studio to be like, ‘Yeah, we’re done doing this experience again,’” said the insider.

After his appearance in Fast X, the actor will be seen opposite Chris Evans in Amazon’s Red One, and the insider claimed that his upcoming movie “is not good as well”. Amazon’s executives are like, “Yeah, we’re done doing this experience again”, in reference to the movie.

