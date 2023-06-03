One of the most spoken about movies for good and bad both the reasons is Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2. The film that is the sequel to the hit first standalone Arthur Curry movie has been through a lot, from controversies, to on-set drama, to bad mouthing, and very disheartening early screening feedback. All of this had, in turn, made the world think that Jason Momoa and Amber Heard starrer might not have a future, and with a new DCU in place, the probability got even more intensified.

For the unversed, Aquaman 2 is the sequel to the first movie in the franchise, which went on to do a $1.1 Billion business, which is the highest number any DCEU standalone movie had ever achieved. The film, directed by James Wan, is touted to be a deeper dive into Atlantis and has been in the news for a very long time. But is there a possibility of a third part?

While everything around Amber Heard’s involvement, Jason Momoa’s possibility of playing another character, and the bad reviews for Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, a new report has now brought hints that there is a future for the franchise and the hints are coming from not some random source but director James Wan himself. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Fandom Wire report, James Wan spoke about Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom and the possibility of a future for the franchise that leads to Aquaman 3. He first confirmed that the movie is far removed from the DCU timeline and that very much gives him an upper hand. “I’ve had to make adjustments all along the way. The DCU has been through lots of different versions, and one of the things that was challenging about this film was keeping track of what’s going on. Fortunately, the Aquaman universe is pretty far removed from the rest of the world. “

He cleared that Aquaman franchise is detached from everything else in DCU and that it is also far away from the existing SnyderVerse. “We’re going to many different underwater kingdoms that are not necessarily related to what’s happening with the other movies and characters, so we’re stand-alone in that respect. So I can just tell my story on its own without being affected too much, but at the same time, I have to be mindful of what’s been happening.”

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is slated for a December 20, 2023 release as of now. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

