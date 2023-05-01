There are very few projects in the making or made that have suffered the fate of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, which is still technically roughly half a year away from its release. The movie has been through controversies and debates from its very inception, and later the bad reviews from the test screenings only added to the dismay. Starring Jason Momoa as leading man Arthur Curry, the movie has retained Amber Heard in a pivotal part. This bit kind of left many upset last weeks. But now, finally, there is some positive update.

For the unversed, Aquaman 2 has become one of the hot topics of discussion. The movie is all set to take us back to the Atlantean world where Amber continues to be Mera and Jason Momoa is again stretching his wild muscles. But while that is the case, the movie is, of course, looking to bring in new members to the world of these super humans.

Now if the reports are to go by, an early exclusive featurette has revealed that Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is all set to bring in Arthur Curry and Mera’s son to the DCU, and Amber and Jason will be playing parents in the movie. Read on to know everything you should about this most exciting update of the day.

As per the footage that was shown at The CinemaCon (via The Direct), Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, will revolve around Arthur Curry “reluctantly teaming up with Patrick Wilson’s Orm the Ocean Master to take on Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta, who has “grown stronger” since the first film.” The movie is said to be more prominent in scale while it brings back all the previous cast members.

But there are some additions, too, and very pivotal ones. One addition, as per the same report, was very blurry to understand, but the second is none other than Arthur Curry Jr., aka Aquaman and Mera’s son. There is no detail more than that as of yet, but he will be a very pivotal part of the plot of the movie.

This update comes right at the time when it is being said Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom will be the last time Jason Momoa lifts the trident. The studio is reportedly trying to cast him as Lobo. Maybe Arthur Curry Jr is the future of this franchise, and Momoa has to move on to another. Aquaman 2 is, as of now, slated for December 20, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

