A lot happens behind closed doors in the studios, good, bad, and ugly, where our favourite superhero movies are made and put out for release. Sometimes it leaks from those walls, but most of the time, it doesn’t. The shuffle at the DCU handled by Warner Bros Discovery and the tension was one such thing. Amid all that was Jason Momoa, dedicatedly trying to make a sequel to his hit movie Aquaman. Even with controversies around like a never-ending road, Momoa kept shaping Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. But it is now he breaks silence.

For the unversed, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, has been immersed neck-deep in controversies since its very inception. First, it was Amber Heard’s involvement, followed by the bad press, followed by the bad early reviews, and the list went on. But nothing moved Jason’s faith in his product even a bit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But that doesn’t mean he did not suffer at the hands of the bosses like many have. Jason Momoa has now decided to talk about how he put his heart and soul into making Aquaman 2, but it was the studio that did not treat the product right in the first place. Read on to know everything you should about this most interesting update of the day.

Jason Momoa wants to talk about the shuffle in directors and how and everyone having a say on who Arthur Curry is. He went on to play the part in multiple DCEU movies. He revealed how him and his collaborator Mendoza wrote a 50-page treatment for Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, and Warner Bros event bought it but never really followed it completely.

As per Men’s Health, his feelings about Aquaman and the frustration are not at all about the character but about the way it was treated at the studio. “It’s not that I don’t care about Aquaman; it’s a wonderful character. Aquaman is probably the hardest character in comic-book history. He’s made fun of and ridiculed, but I tried to give it heart and soul, and I’m proud of it in certain ways. Do I feel pressure for [the sequel] to do well? No. All I can do is give it my all. But it’s in a lot of other people’s hands.”

The actor further spoke about how this attitude kills some amazing work and performances across the industry. Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom releases on December 20, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Fantastic Four Reboot Rumours Royally Dismissed By Mila Kunis Who Says She Is Not Debuting In MCU As Sue Storm Or The Thing “But I Know Who Is!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News