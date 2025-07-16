Netflix has a new name climbing the ranks. The French crime thriller Under a Dark Sun has made its way into the Top 10, grabbing the sixth spot in the US and pushing to second place globally, per Flixpatrol. This six-episode limited series, released on July 9, has found its audience with quiet determination, cutting through the noise of long-standing giants like The Waterfront and Squid Game.

What Is Netflix’s Under A Dark Sun About?

Under a Dark Sun tells the story of a woman trying to leave her past behind, only to be pulled into something darker. She is accused of murder after one of her workers dies under strange circumstances on a remote flower farm. Things spiral when she learns the dead man is actually her biological father.

Ava Baya leads the cast, carrying the weight of a tangled backstory and a haunting truth that won’t let her go.

Fans Of Adolescence Will Find Familiar Ground In Under A Dark Sun

The show, originally titled Qui sème le vent, or Soleil Noir in French, did not get much attention when it landed. There is no official critic score on Rotten Tomatoes yet, and IMDb has only a handful of reviews. Still, the numbers don’t lie, as the show is streaming strong, especially for something that arrived without much buzz.

Its tone shares some DNA with Adolescence, another 2025 limited series that blew up earlier this year. While Under a Dark Sun does not chase awards or cultural noise the same way, both shows dive into murder, grief, and the mess that comes after someone’s gone.

Netflix might not have expected this quiet French thriller to land with so much force, but it has. Under a Dark Sun is slowly but surely making a mark.

