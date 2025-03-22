The Netflix series Adolescence is all over social media for the right reasons. It shows the darker side of teenage years and the challenges faced in those complicated years. Owen Cooper shines in the lead role, showcasing a powerful performance along with the important supporting actors. The miniseries is one of the most talked-about topics on the internet and garnered record views in less than five days. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The British crime drama is a miniseries comprised of four episodes, each about an hour long. It has been created by Erin Thorne and Stephen Graham and directed by Philip Barantini. Graham also stars in the series as Eddie Miller, Jamie Miller’s father, alongside Owen Cooper, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco, Mark Stanley, Jo Hartley, and Amélie Pease.

The Netflix series Adolescence follows Owen Cooper, 13-year-old schoolboy Jamie Miller, who gets arrested for the murder of a female classmate, Katie Leonard. Jamie gets arrested by police station for questioning and remanded in custody at a Secure Training Centre. Erin Doherty, as Briony Ariston, the forensic psychologist, does a commendable job. It deals with school bullying via social media and is also centered on the incel subculture.

The miniseries has received outstanding ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb as well. It has received 8.4 stars out of 10 on IMDb and a marvelous 99% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The viewers gave it 72% on average, which is also a good rating. The audience is also awestruck after learning that each of the four episodes was shot in one continuous shot. It became the top show on Netflix’s weekly global list for the week of March 10-16. Adolescence garnered 24.3 million views in the first four days of its release. It was watched for 9.3 million hours. The Miniseres has become the most-watched show in 71 countries.

From Alia Bhatt to Anurag Kashyap, renowned Indian celebs are in awe of the series. Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and posted her thoughts on the site’s story section. She wrote, “This show is truly perfection… From the writing to the staging to the EXCEPTIONAL cinematography – I wonder what it felt like when after an hour of calling action – to finally calling cut… how did the entire cast and crew feel????”

She added, “The performances by each and every person that has walked into frame and out was ALIVE.. real raw and so so hot in the moment that the energy is very very palpable—& so moving. The magic of storytelling and an entire crew coming together to deliver, every department giving nothing but their heart and soul to every second on screen. I’m in awe.”

Here’s what Anurag Kashyap said, “Just binge watched Adolesecnce. I am numb and envious and jealous that someone can go and make that.” Check out his complete post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Adolescence is a must-watch for everyone. It is rightfully a successful miniseries that is also very thought-provoking. The Owen Cooper-led show is streaming on Netflix.

