Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had a high-profile relationship that lasted for nearly a decade. The rapper moved on from Kim soon and married Bianca Censori. There have been rumors about his and Bianca’s divorce, and amidst that, an insider claimed that Kanye wants to get back with Kim and talks about her like she is the ultimate woman. Keep scrolling for more.

Kim and Kanye reportedly met in the early 2000s but were just friends back then. In 2012, after her divorce from Kris Humphry, she and Ye started dating, followed by the latter declaring his love for her publicly in his song Cold. In 2013, their first child, North West, was born, and in 2014, the couple got married in Italy. Later, the couple welcomed three more kids, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. During their marriage, Kim and Kanye became one of Hollywood’s most influential couples, with Kanye contributing to Kim’s fashion evolution and Kim supporting Kanye’s business ventures. In 2021, Kim filed for divorce, and in 2022, the divorce was finalized.

Soon after the divorce was finalized, Kanye West married Bianca Censori and people often pointed out that she looks similar to Kim Kardashian. They have been in the news constantly for their shenanigans, especially how Bianca dresses. People on social media also believe that Ye dominates Censori and is allegedly responsible for making her dress that way. Now according to The Mirror an insider told the Closer, that Ye wants to get Kim back and there are rumors of his and Bianca’s divorce all over. He sees this as an opportunity to get back with his ex.

The insider claimed, “Kanye truly believes that he’s a prize Kim’s never gotten over. Kim hasn’t really had anything of significance relationship-wise since their split, and to him, that says it all.” They explained, “The fact that she plays nice with him for the kids’ sake goes over his head, and he brags about the fact that they’re still ‘cool’ all the time. He’s deluded – he genuinely believes he and Kim are unfinished business.”

The source also said, “There’s no denying that Bianca is a Kim clone. They’ve got the same dark hair, same curves, and Kanye is even dressing her how he dressed Kim towards the end of their marriage. To this day, he still talks about Kim like she’s the ultimate woman – and he’s convinced that getting back with her is inevitable.” Kanye West seems delusional, failing to realize that “there’s no chance in hell that Kim would take him back.” The insider also said, “He’s conveniently forgotten all the ways he tormented her, and truly believes it was his genius that built her empire. Logic doesn’t apply in Kanye’s world. He’s in total denial about where he stands with Kim and is fixated on how he can get her back.”

Meanwhile, Kanye West might get sued by none other than Beyonce and Jay Z, the power couple of the music industry. Ye said some rude things about the couple’s twins, Rumi and Sir. His now-deleted post questioned the mental capacity of the kids. Besides them, he posted scandalous things about several other persons, including Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the creator. According to a Page Six source via Hindustan Times’ report, Jay Z and Beyonce are considering whether they want to take legal action against him or settle it privately.

