Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the most successful movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Zoe Saldana brilliantly played Gamora, the female protagonist of the film. However, Amanda Seyfried was first offered the role of the green-skinned alien, and she rejected it out of fear.

The accomplished actress thought the film would tank at the box office and destroy her career. Of course, that was a misjudgement, but here’s what Amanda has shared about her thought process at the time and whether she regrets passing on the movie that became a massive box office success.

Did Amanda Seyfried Think Guardians Of The Galaxy Would Ruin Her Career?

While appearing on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, she opened up about getting the offer and seeing it as risky. “Being a part of the first Marvel movie that bombs ain’t good for your career,” she started and felt, “I thought that because this was about a talking tree and a talking raccoon that it was gonna be Marvel’s first bomb,” referring to the roles.

She also thought that after the film, Chris Pratt would flip and she would never work again. “I was wrong,” she admitted. Regardless of her decision to refuse the role, she has a lot of appreciation for the film’s director, James Gunn. Calling him a genius, fun, and wonderful filmmaker, she said that “he can make anything work,” which was the case for Guardians, too.

“But I was way too scared. I was at a precarious moment in my career, and I didn’t want to suffer for the work,” she revealed. The makeup and VFX-heavy character was another reason she declined the role. The 39-year-old said, “I was really scared of the idea of being stuck and painted a different color because of the amount of time that the X-Men people had been.”

Does Amanda Seyfried Regret Rejecting Guardians Of The Galaxy?

If that weren’t enough, she would have to live and shoot in London for six months, and there was a project she wanted to do. “There was another movie that I really wanted to do with Seth MacFarlane called A Million Ways to Die in the West. It felt like a really good opportunity,” she said.

Whether she regretted turning down the role of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, Amanda responded, “I had done some green screen stuff, and it wasn’t my cup of tea, and I don’t regret any decision that I made.” The Mean Girls star felt it was the right decision for her then and still feels good for her now. Amanda Seyfried also felt the casting worked out well in the end.

