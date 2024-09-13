When Anne Hathaway Was Accused Of Throwing A "Diva Fit" Over Co-Star Amanda Seyfried's Similar Oscar Dress: "Anne Was Like WTF"

In 2013, a US weekly article reported about a supposed rift between Les Miserable co-stars Anne Hathaway and Amanda Seyfried. The rift allegedly stemmed from similar Oscar outfit choices that forced a “panicked” Anne Hathaway to change her dress at the last minute. However, according to sources, Anne Hathaway was not gracious about the last-minute outfit change.

Anne Hathaway and Amanda Seyfried starred in the film Les Miserables. The movie was nominated for multiple Oscars, including a nomination for best supporting actress for Anne Hathaway. Given the importance of the night, Hathaway was justifiably stressed about the award ceremony. However, her stress was amplified after she learned that her Les Miserables co-star had chosen a similar outfit for the award ceremony.

At the time, a Us Weekly article reported Hathaway reportedly threw a “diva fit” after she learned Syrgfried had chosen a similar dress. Hathaway, who had chosen a Valentino gown, asked Seyfried to share a snap of the Alexander McQueen creation that was similar to her gown.

A source told the magazine that after noting similarities, “Anne was like ‘WTF?” The source added that Hathaway “started throwing a fit!” The source said Hathaway was then forced to ditch her Valentino gown at the last minute for a Prada creation.

The source continued that Hathaway never asked, “Amanda, she had to change the dress.” Following rumors of the rift, Amanda Seyfried took to Twitter to shoot down speculation of a falling-out with Anne Hathaway.

“Fact: I love you, Anne!” the Jennifer’s Body actress tweeted. Meanwhile, Hathaway never responded to the rumors of a feud. Despite the outfit stress, she went on to win an Oscar for her performance in Les Miserables.

