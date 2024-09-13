Box Office: Deadpool & Wolverine Beats Zootopia To Enter The List Of Top 50 Highest-Grossing Films Overseas

Two-and-a-half months into its theatrical run, Deadpool & Wolverine continues to stock up on box office milestones. The Shawn-Levy-directed film just made its grand entry into the coveted list of the top 50 highest-grossing films overseas.

Right out of the gate, Deadpool and Wolverine have been a force to be reckoned with at the box office, smashing one record after another. Whether reigning as the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time or the seventh biggest MCU title, there’s no denying Deadpool and Wolverine is an unstoppable force at the box office.

Deadpool and Wolverine beats Zootopia to enter the top 50 overseas Films list

The Disney/Marvel superhero sequel recently surpassed a Disney animated film’s international lifetime haul to enter the list of top 50 films at the overseas box office. According to The Numbers, with $671.8 million domestic cume, Deadpool and Wolverine overtook 2016 Zootopia’s $661 million lifetime earnings to become the 49th highest-grossing film overseas.

Zootopia grossed just over $1 billion worldwide in 2016. Meanwhile, Deadpool and Wolverine have $1.28 billion in worldwide revenue, including $615.7 million from the domestic box office.

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer also surpassed Oscar-winning film Bohemian Rhapsody’s $662 million haul in 2018 to become the 49th highest-grossing film in the international market.

Inside Out 2 is also a member of the coveted list

Deadpool and Wolverine is only the second film in 2024 to enter the coveted list. Inside Out 2 ranks No. 10 with over $1 billion in international collections. It is also the highest-grossing film of 2024, with $1.6 billion in worldwide revenue.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: It Ends With Us Box Office (North America): Blake Lively’s Film Close To Earning 6X Its Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News