After a hiatus of almost two decades, The Crow franchise returned to the screens last month with an eponymous reboot film. However, the movie failed to pull audiences to the theaters and failed miserably at the box office.

Now, there is a positive update for those who missed going to the cinema and want to watch the gothic superhero film from the comfort of their homes. The Crow is now getting a digital release and will arrive on Video on Demand (VOD) platforms soon.

The Crow: Digital Release Date

The Crow is set to have its digital release on Friday, September 13th. The film will be available for rent and purchase on VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Vudu. The film is being released digitally just three weeks after its theatrical premiere, thanks to its lackluster box office performance.

Made on a budget of $50 million, The Crow has so far earned only $18.7 million at the worldwide box office, including a domestic opening day collection of $4.6 million. According to experts, the movie had to earn at least $125 million to break even, which is a far-fetched dream now. With an early VOD release, the makers will be looking to recover some of the lost revenue.

The Film is a Gothic Revenge Thriller

The Crow is a remake of the 1994 hit of the same name. The original film grossed $94 million against a budget of $23 million. The Crow follows Eric Draven, a musician who is brutally murdered alongside his fiancée, Shelly Webster. Resurrected by a magical crow, Eric returns from the dead to seek revenge on the people who killed him and his love.

With the crow’s help, he hunts down the gang responsible, using his new supernatural powers. Directed by Rupert Sanders, The Crow stars Bill Skarsgård as Eric and FKA Twigs as Shelly. The rest of the cast includes Danny Huston, Josette Simon, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, Isabella Wei, and Jordan Bolger.

