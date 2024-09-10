Spider-Man, the web-slinging superhero in Marvel, is one of the most favorite and popular superheroes among kids. There are multiple animations and live-action movies on this Marvel character. From Tobey Maguire to Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, several actors have appeared in the role and given successful films, but whose movie earned the most among the three? Scroll below for the deets.

Tobey appeared in the role for the first time in 2002 and reprised it in two more sequels. They were all directed by Sam Raimi. Then Andrew stepped in Tobey’s shoes and made two films portraying the superhero, both directed by Marc Webb. Tom Holland’s trilogy was directed by Jon Watts. Recently, a report revealed that the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is in talks to direct the fourth Spider-Man movie led by Tom.

Besides these movies of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, there are also animated features and a few other live-action films that did not gain that much success. Sony-Marvel’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse have also done well at the box office and are loved by the audience, but we will be excluding those two movies from our list of highest-grossing Spidey films. Tom Holland has given two movies that have crossed the billion-dollar mark, and one of them featured all three actors – Tom, Andrew, and Tobey.

The Marvel superhero was previously part of Sony Studios, but after Tom Holland, Sony, and the MCU shared the superhero. This enabled the other two actors to appear in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, resulting in a mammoth success. The fans enjoyed it thoroughly and hope to see them back in the MCU in future projects.

Check out the movies ranked as per their worldwide collections-

Spider-Man: No Way Home [2021] – $1.92 billion Spider-Man: Far From Home [2019] – $1.13 billion Spider-Man 3 [2007] – $895.92 million Spider-Man: Homecoming [2017] – $885.21 million Spider-Man [2002] – $830.07 million Spider-Man 2 [2004] – $788.81 million The Amazing Spider-Man [2012] – $762.98 million The Amazing Spider-Man 2 [2014] – $714.03 million

All the above movies have a collective cumulative of about $7.94 billion; out of that, $3.94 billion has been contributed by the Tom Holland starrer movies. No Way Home is the 7th highest-grossing film of all time.

Meanwhile, Tom will reprise his role as Peter Parker in the Sony-Marvel universe. However, it is unclear whether Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will return to the iconic role or not. There have been reports claiming that Tobey will play an important role in Avengers: Secret Wars, but it is just a rumor now.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

