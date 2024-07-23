Andrew Garfield is in love with spiritual reader Kate Tomas. The new couple was spotted holding hands on a seemingly double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham in March 2024. The two were first linked months ago, and the Chakra Crystals author has recently opened up about the reactions to their romance.

During an interview with The Sunday Times, the podcast host expressed frustration over the public’s tendency to focus more on her relationship with the We Live in Time actor than her career accomplishments. She said, “It’s frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it’s always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man. I don’t want to sit under anybody’s shadow.”

Furthermore, Kate Tomas discussed the intense spotlight that has followed her since she started dating Andrew Garfield, particularly the intrusive presence of the paparazzi. She told the outlet, “They will take maybe 150 pictures, then choose the four where you look worst.” She continued expressing her frustration, revealing the “misogynistic nature” of the focus on her as Garfield’s girlfriend, which manifests in “criticism of how a woman looks” and “what [she] does for work.”

Not only this, but the interest has also led to tabloid reporters appearing on her neighbour’s doorsteps and asking about her personality. She also said that the reporters have inquired if she’s a “good person”, and her response was, “I don’t care.”

Tomas has a “f— politeness” tattoo that rejects the notion that women should “please others over their own safety.” Garfield was previously linked to model Alyssa Miller from 2021 to 2022 and also dated his Amazing Spider-Man costar, Emma Stone, in the 2010s.

Tomas is from the UK and began a spiritual apprenticeship at 19. She also worked in Glastonbury when she saw clients for tarot readings and advising. In 2018, Tomas founded Foundations of Energy Master, a group mentorship program for females and non-binary people to teach her practices to others.

