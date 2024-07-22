Angelina Jolie is an exceptional actress with eternal beauty. The Oscar winner is aging like a fine wine, but there was a different charm to her beauty in the early 2000s and the 1990s. We were reminded of that as we came across a throwback photograph of her on social media, and we just couldn’t take our eyes off her. Scroll below for the deets.

Jolie is not just an actress but a brand in a league of her own. She has established herself as a versatile artist by appearing in movies across genres. Jolie is one of those actresses who established themselves in the action sphere, too. Over the years, Angelina has received multiple accolades, including three Golden Globes, a Tony Award, and an Academy Award. The actress is an avid humanitarian besides her life in Hollywood.

Angelina Jolie started her acting career alongside her father, Jon Voight, in 1982’s Lookin’ to Get Out. Jolie had a more vivacious personality back in the 90s, and her photoshoots were stunning and bold, to say the least. The picture we came across on social media platform X is from 2004, later than the 90s, and she grew even more beautiful. It was posted by Cinesthetic, and as per the handle, it was GQ magazine, and she was photographed by Michael Thompson.

In the classic black and white photograph, Angelina Jolie wore a bralette top with a plunging neckline and a cropped jacket over it. It was paired with a fitted skirt with a high slit. It was high-waisted and showcased her toned midriff as she posed seductively for the camera.

The Oscar-winner sported a pair of thigh-high boots with suspenders like a dominatrix looking to devour her admirers. Because the picture is monochrome, it is hard to make out the colors on her. However, it is clear that Angelina wore eyeshadow on the lids, and her lips were plumped and well-moisturized.

Angelina Jolie’s hair was also seductively styled, featuring soft waves. It was parted in the side and covered one side of her face. She had a slight pout and looked directly into the camera with her piercing gaze. She wore a giant spider ring on her finger and no other piece of jewelry.

Check out the picture here:

Angelina Jolie photographed by Michael Thompson for GQ magazine 2004. pic.twitter.com/6kVHwVj3O3 — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) November 16, 2023

