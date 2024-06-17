Angelina Jolie can now add the Tony Award winner to her list of accomplishments, and she has her daughter to thank for it! Jolie took home her first Tony award for producing the play The Outsiders: A New Musical, in which her daughter Vivienne worked as an assistant. Her daughter’s love for theater inspired Jolie’s involvement with the musical.

The now award-winning Broadway play created buzz last month after Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne seemingly dropped her dad’s last name and went by Vivienne Jolie in the play Bill.

On Sunday, July 16, Angelina Jolie and 15-year-old daughter Vivienne took the stage at the Tony Awards after the play was crowned the best musical. While Jolie and Vivienne did not speak at the ceremony, Producer Matthew Rego gave a specific shout-out to the actress for helping the Broadway staging of the musical.

While speaking to Deadline, Jolie explained how her daughter’s passion for the project encouraged her to produce. Angelina Jolie would not have been involved in the project without her daughter, Vivienne. Jolie decided to produce the musical after her daughter encouraged her to see a staging in La Jolla.

Jolie recently told Deadline, “She [Vivienne] went to see The Outsiders at La Jolla about five times and was telling me about it. I had read the book and seen the film years ago. Then she asked me to come see it with her, and I thought it was just a…you know.”

The play, set in Tulsa, tells the story of 14-year-old Ponyboy Curtis, his two brothers, and his best friend Johnny, dubbed the Greasers. The play follows their struggle as they stand up against the affluent rival group, the Socs.

The Tony win comes amid reports that Brad Pitt is heartbroken after his children Vivienne, Shiloh, and Zahara dropped his surname during a court battle with his former wife.

