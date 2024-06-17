Taylor Swift to End Eras Tour in December: 'It's Become My Entire Life'

Taylor Swift has definitively stated that her Eras Tour will conclude as originally planned, with no extension into 2025. This announcement was made during her 100th show, which took place in Liverpool. The tour will conclude in Vancouver, on December 8, 2024.

“You know, this is actually the 100th show of the show,” the Love Story singer remarked, pointing out that most Swifties in attendance were familiar with the song. Fifteen months into the tour, she said, hitting the triple digits “blows my mind.” She added, “This has undoubtedly been the most demanding, all-encompassing, joyful, fulfilling, and amazing thing that has ever happened in my life, so I don’t think that statistic really applies to me.”

She mentioned that her tour experience was still sinking in, even though she had six months to go on it. Celebrating the 100th show, Taylor Swift stated, “For me, it means this is the first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour will end in December. So, that’s it.”

Taylor Swift: Tour Takes Over Life

Taylor clarified that the tour had become her life’s primary focus, taking up all of her time and energy. The singer went on to say that although she may have had hobbies in the past, they were now only vague memories.

When she wasn’t on stage, Taylor spent her days creating acoustic song mashups and thinking about what the audience wanted to hear. She revealed that the longing to perform live again for her fans has consumed all of her thoughts.

The singer expressed her deep gratitude to the audience for their meticulous preparation, which included everything from outfit selection to memorizing lyrics and arranging transportation. She wanted them to know she appreciated their efforts to attend the shows, especially as the tour approached triple-digit performances.

Taylor Swift has prioritised the tour since it began in Arizona in March 2023, but she has also found time to pursue other interests. The 31-song album “The Tortured Poets Department,” released in April, is believed to have been recorded during her vacations. This album is expected to be the number-one album on the Billboard 200 chart for eight consecutive weeks.

Swift’s Tour and Releases Set to Break Records

Swift has released deluxe re-recordings of her previous albums, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” and “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” in addition to her new album. The “Eras Tour” movie, which she also released, has brought in an astounding $261 million.

Industry experts predict that Swift’s team will make more than $2 billion by the time the tour ends in December, even though they have not disclosed the tour’s box office profits. If the predicted numbers are true, it would rank among the most successful tours ever. With a total revenue of $939 million over five years, Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour is the closest rival.

Taylor Swift has successfully combined her demanding touring schedule with new releases, demonstrating her versatility as a performer and entrepreneur. The European portion of her tour will end on August 20 with two gigs at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Following a brief hiatus, she will return to U.S. stadiums in November for gigs in Miami, Indianapolis, and New Orleans, before wrapping up with six shows in Toronto and three in Vancouver in late November and early December, concluding the tour on December 8 in Vancouver.

