When Ryan Gosling Was Fired From This Movie After Gaining About 60 Pounds: "I was Fat & Unemployed"

Ryan Gosling has developed a reputation as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. So fans would be shocked to discover the Barbie star was once fired from a critically acclaimed movie role.

The three-time Academy Award nominee has established himself as one of Hollywood’s best and most beloved actors and has steadily appeared in projects since the early 2000s.

Ryan Gosling, who broke into mainstream success with the 2004 movie The Notebook, became a movie star after his breakout role in Crazy Stupid Love.

Prior to snagging the 2011 movie, Gosling was reportedly fired from Peter Jackson’s adaptation of the bestseller novel The Lovely Bones for gaining too much weight.

Before Mark Wahlberg, Ryan Gosling was cast as the father grieving his murdered daughter in the 2009 movie The Lovely Bones.

During a Hollywood Reporter roundtable, Gosling revealed he set to work preparing for the role by drinking melted Haagen Dazs ice cream to gain weight. Ryan Gosling said when he arrived for filming after gaining about 60 pounds, director Peter Jackson was forced to reconsider his decision to cast him in the role.

The actor told a Hollywood Reporter roundtable, “We had a different idea of how the character should look. I believed he should be 210 pounds.”

Gosling added, “I just showed up on the set and got it wrong. Then I was fat and unemployed.”

While Ryan Gosling believes he was fired for being overweight, writer and producer Fran Walsh, who is also Jackson’s partner, had a different take on how things went down during production. Walsh said Gosling departed the film after the director had come to feel that he was too young to play the father of a teenager.

