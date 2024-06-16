Justin Bieber has reportedly hired Johnny Depp’s business manager, Edward White, who testified in Depp’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022.

According to People, Justin Bieber was previously represented by Hollywood business manager Lou Taylor. Bieber reportedly fired Taylor last month following a string of bad press against her company, Tri Star Sports And Entertainment Group. Taylor’s company was named in Diddy’s Lawsuit. Taylor was also accused by Britney Spears of playing a part in her 13-year conservatorship.

A source told the publication, “They parted ways a few weeks ago in May. It was a mutual and seamless transition. It wasn’t a fit anymore.”

The singer connected his companies with Taylor’s company, Tri Star Sports And Entertainment Group, in late 2022 and recently sold his 291-song catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital in 2023 for just over $200 million, Billboard reported.

Justin Bieber’s new manager testified against Amber Heard during Johnny Depp’s defamation trial.

After firing Taylor, Justin Bieber hired Johnny Depp’s business manager, Edward White, who oversees California-based firm Edward White & Co.

White has represented Depp since 2016 and even testified in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp’s business manager, Edward White, told the jury about his client’s finances, saying they were “challenging” after Heard published her op-ed against the star, allegedly leading him to lose movie roles. White revealed a $160,000 wine bill for Depp in 2020 after his split from Amber Heard.

According to court filings cited in the New York Post, Heard allegedly sought a payoff from ex-Johnny Depp in exchange for refraining from speaking out in public about their troubled life.

Johnny Depp’s business manager, Edward White, said Amber Heard’s demands for the couple’s divorce settlement began at $4 million before worsening.

At the time, White said, “She initially was looking for a consideration of $4 million, but her demand continually increased. It went from $4 million to $5 million. Then it went from $5 million to $5 1/2 million dollars. Then it went to $7 million, and then it was $7 million, and she required — demanded — that Mr. Depp also paid $500,000 to her attorneys.”

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, who Scooter Braun currently manages, joined forces with Tri-Star while he was struggling with his health and cancelled his tours, later revealing he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

