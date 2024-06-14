Hugh Jackman's Underrated Sci-Fi Film Lands On Netflix's Top 10 Global Charts Over A Decade After Release

Over a decade after its theatrical release, Hugh Jackman’s underrated sci-fi movie Real Steel became a global Netflix hit. The 2011 movie, directed by Shawn Levy, follows a former boxer (Hugh Jackman) in a futuristic world where robots have replaced human fighters.

When released in 2011, the Hugh Jackman-starrer topped the box office chart worldwide with a debut of $49.4 million. At the end of its global theatrical run, the sci-fi flick, which also starred Dakota Goyo, Evangeline Lilly, Anthony Mackie, Olga Fonda, Karl Yune, Kevin Durand, Hope Davis, and James Rebhorn, accumulated over $299 million and recouped its $110 million production budget.

Despite its box office success, the movie failed to impress critics. At the time, the Guardian described it as “an incredibly cynical movie, written and acted by robots, and boasting the most flagrant piece of product placement for a certain soft drink.”

Hollywood Reporter added, “This punishingly predictable tale will test whether sci-fi action fanboys can stomach having their cherished genre infiltrated by sentimental hokum about a down-on-his-luck dad and his spunky long-lost son.”

Over a decade later, Hugh Jackman has found a new wave of fans on the streamer Netflix and is a global hit. According to the Netflix Global Top 10 list dated June 3 -9, Real Steel ranked 8th on the chart with 3.3 million views and 6.9 million hours viewed.

The film placed above The Lego Movie with 3.2 million views and the documentary How to Rob a Bank with 3.1 million views. Meanwhile, Glen Powell’s Hitman topped the chart with 10.8 million views, and Jennifer Lopez’s movie Atlas stayed strong in the second spot with 8.9 million views.

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson In The MCU? The Rock’s Production Company Signs Disney First Look Deal After Bid For DC Power Fizzles Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News